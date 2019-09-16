A vehicle pursuit that started in Roseville ended in Yuba City around noon on Monday following an officer-involved shooting.
The identity and status of the suspect who was injured in the shooting is unknown at this time.
The chase first began in Roseville around 10 a.m. following a report of a hit-and-run, according to the Roseville Police Department. Officers located the suspected vehicle in a parking lot off Sunrise Avenue and Eureka Road, but when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled.
A vehicle pursuit ensued spanning multiple counties and highways before ending in Yuba City. The suspect reportedly rammed multiple police vehicles during the chase and reached speeds of over 100 mph several times.
Klint Schroeder, who shortly before the incident had parked near the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue due to vehicle issues, saw the final moments of the pursuit. He said the driver drove through the intersection northbound before turning around and attempting to run over a police officer who was stationed at Franklin Avenue blocking traffic.
The motorcycle officer had to jump out of the way before the driver put the vehicle into reverse and ran over the officer’s motorcycle, which was parked in the middle of the intersection. A video Schroeder took of the incident shows the officer then firing 15-16 shots into the grey van driven by the suspect, which came to a rest in front of the Winco parking lot on Franklin Avenue.
No officers were injured during the incident. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Agencies involved in the incident included Roseville Police Department, Sacramento Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.