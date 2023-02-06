For the first time in nearly three years, the Yuba City Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses reopened its doors for large assemblies on Saturday as a way for different populations of people to reunite together following many years of being apart. 

Much like other institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many places of worship, such as the Yuba City Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 650 North George Washington Blvd., from in-person gatherings.

Tags

Recommended for you