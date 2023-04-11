Late last week, Yuba County officials received word that the county was among 11 jurisdictions in the state to get a Prohousing Designation Award.
The award, announced by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, is part of the Prohousing Designation Program. Because Yuba County has been recognized with this award, it is now designated as a “Prohousing Jurisdiction” under the program.
“These 11 jurisdictions join 11 others in committing to create the right mix of housing near jobs, transit, health care, and key amenities to build strong, thriving communities,” Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez said in a statement. “We are proud to work with these jurisdictions to create a healthy housing market that offers stability and opportunity to help teachers, mechanics, home health aides and many others find a place to live within a reasonable distance from their jobs and improve their quality of life.”
To earn its Prohousing Designation, Yuba County had to demonstrate that it is promoting climate-smart housing development by enacting “Prohousing policies,” including streamlining multifamily housing developments, up-zoning in places near jobs and transit to reduce emissions, and creating more affordable homes in places that historically or currently exclude households of color and those earning lower incomes.
“It is very encouraging that so many jurisdictions are demonstrating their firm commitment to addressing housing availability and affordability in California,” California Housing and Community Development Agency (HCD) Director Gustavo Velasquez said in a statement. “By taking advantage of the tools, technical assistance, funding opportunities, and incentives available to them through HCD, Prohousing communities can scale up their efforts to make a real difference in the work to address a housing crisis many decades in the making.”
Russ Brown, media and community relations coordinator for Yuba County, said the “designation mostly went to large jurisdictions, so getting Yuba County on this list is significant.”
According to officials, the Prohousing Designation Program was established in the 2019/20 Budget Act to “acknowledge the policies of local governments that promote housing development.” The purpose of the program is to encourage jurisdictions to pass and implement policies that accelerate housing production, promote favorable zoning and land use, reduce construction and development costs, and provide financial subsidies, officials said.
“The County of Yuba exhibits efforts to provide favorable land use and zoning within the jurisdiction by exceeding its RHNA by 158% and by permitting duplexes in single-family zones by-right,” Megan Kirkeby, deputy director Housing and Policy Development, said in a letter to the county. “The County also streamlines permitting processes by approving duplexes, multi-unit projects, ADUs, JADUs, and single-family units by-right and over-the-counter. The County supports ADUs by providing an Accessory Dwelling Unit Workbook that includes information on design ideas, review and approval processes, code standards, and permit-ready ADU plans.
“In addition, the County provides incentives and funding towards affordable housing in the form of an Affordable Housing Fund. They also implemented a new formula for levee development impact fees, greatly reducing the fee for housing developments. For instance, where 25 units on 10 acres would cost over $1 million dollars in levee development impact fees, now, 25 units on 10 acres would cost just under $300,000 in levee development impact fees. Finally, affordable housing developers may utilize multiple benefits including fee deferrals, reduced fees, incentives, and concessions by submitting a written request for each benefit along with their application, resulting in easily identifiable benefits for developers and significant cost reductions.”
The other jurisdictions recently recognized include Emeryville, Fresno, Needles, Rancho Cordova, Redwood City, Riverside, Salinas, Stockton, Ukiah, and San Diego County. According to officials, Yuba County and the others recognized are all eligible for funding incentives and additional resources through state grant programs to speed up housing production. To date, a total of 22 California communities are now designated as Prohousing, officials said.
“Remarkably, in just a few weeks since our last announcement, the number of Prohousing Designations has doubled, a testament to the growing number of communities taking responsibility and committing to building their fair share of housing,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Instead of making excuses, these jurisdictions are rising to the challenge, making difficult choices and ensuring that Californians have access to needed housing.”