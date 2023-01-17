Hessler2.jpg

Yuba County staff assess a damaged site in Loma Rica with Futurity IT software in the aftermath of the 2017 Cascade Fire.

 Courtesy of Heidi Hessler

For the past two weeks, high winds and heavy rain have pelted California.

But amidst these storms, Futurity IT’s software system has been aiding both citizens and professionals in streamlining emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.

