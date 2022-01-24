The football faithful roamed the restaurants and bars in the Yuba-Sutter region on Saturday night to take in yet another San Francisco-Green Bay playoff football game that came down the wire after kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to give the 49ers a 13-10 win over Green Bay and a fifth trip to the NFC championship since 2011.
Many fans were rooting for the 49ers at both the Happy Viking and Plumas Street Pub and Grill – two mainstays in downtown Yuba City since Plumas Street Pub and Grill opened for business in June 2019.
The new addition to downtown Yuba City was started by longtime local residents Frank Valadez and Babs Dhaliwal as a way to “change the face of Plumas Street,” Valadez said.
Both Valadez and Dhaliwal are in agreement that Plumas Street Pub and Grill has provided a family-friendly feel for Yuba-Sutter folks to come and enjoy a night out.
The owners had their own rooting section on Saturday when Jerry and Donna Young made the trek down from Dobbins in the Yuba County foothills to have fun watching football with their Moose Lodge buddies.
“What’s not to like?” said Jerry Young.
Dhaliwal went on to say that Plumas Street is a family restaurant where individuals can come to drink, eat good food and bring family members.
“I bring my grandkids here,” Dhaliwal said.
Donna Young said it’s nice to see the owners battle each other during big games.
Dhaliwal is a 49ers fan, while Valadez supports the Packers. Both were donning their colors during the game for added support.
Donna Young calls it a friendly rivalry that progresses as the game wears on.
Of course the 49ers have had the Packers’ number in the postseason, winning four straight over quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in the playoffs.
Valadez said his favorite 49ers-Packers postseason game is any that Green Bay has won.
Almost on cue, Dhaliwal immediately followed with a quick 0-4 tidbit against San Francisco.
While football is fun to talk about, especially in January, the two Yuba City residents said their restaurant brings a lot more to Sutter County since opening nearly three years ago.
Yuba City resident Ricky Mariquez brought his girlfriend, Araceli Valencia, out to Plumas Street for a night out to watch football.
Both said they are tolerant 49ers fans, but enjoyed watching a good game.
Mariquez, a die-hard Raiders fan, said some of his favorite all-time gridiron stars are Joe Montana and Bo Jackson, both of whom played in California.
Mariquez called Jackson one of the best to run the ball.
He also likes San Francisco tight end George Kittle for his big-play capability.
Valencia, a Dallas Cowboys fan, didn’t have a favorite on Saturday, but said she enjoys watching exciting playoff football.