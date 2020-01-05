Community members eager to learn about the history of the area gathered inside a second floor room inside historic Packard Library in Marysville to hear about a one of the many small towns that sprang up and disappeared as a result of settlers arriving in California for the gold rush.
On Saturday morning, the Mary Aaron Museum and Focus on Marysville sponsored a “Talk and Tour” event specifically about the town of Eliza, named after John Sutter’s daughter Anna Eliza Sutter.
“They’re kind of our little ghost towns,” said historical researcher Sue Cejner-Moyers about towns like Eliza that came and went in Northern California during the gold rush era.
Cejner-Moyers, who is a member of Focus on Marysville, hosted the talk that featured a powerpoint presentation as well as maps, county records and photographs to help tell the story of the Sutters and what became of the town of Eliza.
The town was located one mile along the Feather River and three miles back from the river in the Linda area near Feather River Boulevard by the Yuba County Airport and across from the Shanghai Bend. The Eliza Bend is still there to this day around where the town was situated.
Cejner-Moyers said the town was Sutter’s idea and he planned for it to be across the Feather River from Hock Farm and be a place for miners to stop on their way to gold fields to buy supplies and settle.
Plans were drawn up for the city that included 168 blocks, three saloons, three stores, a park and a school house. 1,400 lots were sold and in 1850 10 houses were built, along with the three saloons, stores and a post office.
What Sutter had in mind ended up not taking place. Miners realized that Eliza was too far away from the gold fields north of the Yuba River and bypassed Eliza and stopped in Marysville instead to pick up supplies.
“It wasn’t even a year when Eliza failed,” Cejner-Moyers said.
The town was abandoned and after years of hydraulic mining Eliza is now under 20-30 feet of sand, according to Cejner-Moyers.
Eliza married brewery owner and musician George Engler at Hock Farm in 1852 despite her father wanting her to marry John Bidwell.
The marriage lasted a year and Eliza later re-married in Mexico to an American doctor after the family moved to Acapulco.
Her final resting place is unknown, Cejner-Moyers said.
“It’s excellent information,” said Olivehurst resident Mary Jane who attended the event. “I mean you’re not going to get it anywhere but coming to something like this.”
Cejner-Moyers, who doesn’t consider herself a historian, said she used to struggle to stay awake during history when facts and figures were being listed.
“These were real people and they had real lives and they have stories and if you don’t keep telling them nobody else does,” Cejner-Moyers said. “These are things that really happened to real people right here where we live.”