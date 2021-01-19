Locals got in their cars, trucks and tractors for a rally in Yuba City over the weekend to show their support for farmers in India.
Jaskarn Singh Johal, a Yuba City resident and organizer of the local rally, said in New Delhi, many have been peacefully protesting new farm bills that could harm farmers’ livelihoods.
“Basically our intention is to create some awareness in our town,” Johal said. “... It shows solidarity to our people there, they feel like their voices are supported.”
He said they hope to grab people’s attention and “put more pressure on India’s government to do the right thing.”
The local rally took place on Saturday and began at the Gurdwara Sahib Yuba City on Tierra Buena Road and ended at the Sutter County Courthouse – Johal said the event also included speakers.
He estimates that between 3,000-4,000 people participated in the local rally.
In September, the Indian government passed laws that changed the way the farming system works, Johal said.
“They’re taking the power and negotiation out of the picture and bringing in big corporations,” he said. “Small farmers are going to (have to) make dealings with corporations ... I feel like that’s the story all around the world or even in America where big corporations are coming in and shutting down the little guys.”
He said there’s also no minimum price for their crops guaranteed.
“Even at status quo, the farmers aren’t doing well, they’re already in debt, it’s already hard enough as it is and these bills are going to make it harder,” Johal said.
Moving forward, Johal said there will also be a rally in San Francisco at the embassy on Jan. 26 – which is the anniversary of when India’s Constitution went into effect.