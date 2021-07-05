On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through the end of September and clear rent debt for low-income residents that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic.
“California is coming roaring back from the pandemic, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to disproportionately impact so many low-income Californians, tenants and small landlords alike,” said Newsom. “Protecting low-income tenants with a longer eviction moratorium and paying down their back-rent and utility bills – all thanks to the nation’s largest and most comprehensive rental assistance package, which I am eager to sign into law as soon as I receive it.”
According to the governor’s office, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program under Assembly Bill 832, making it the largest and most comprehensive COVID rental protection and rent relief program of any state in the nation.
“In an agreement forged between the Governor, the Senate and the Assembly, AB 832 increases the value of the reimbursement the state’s emergency rental assistance program provides to now cover 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments, as well as utility bills for income-qualified tenants,” according to a press release. “AB 832 also allows tenants to access rental funds directly if their landlord chooses not to participate and ensures landlords can receive compensation even if their otherwise income-qualified tenants have already vacated a unit.”
Locally, property management companies said they have not seen any issues arise since the eviction moratorium went into effect.
“Thankfully our tenants have been amazing and are continuing to pay their rental obligations throughout this time,” said Desiree Hastey, broker/owner at Plumas Lake Properties. “We only manage single family homes and we have been able to terminate leases for owners to move back in and to sell their homes without too many issues.”
Gus Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority, said many of the low-income families and individuals in the area have subsidized rent so they are not affected by the eviction moratorium.
“However, I don’t believe it’s fair for landlords in our community to continually be prevented from filing for evictions if they can’t access full funding from the State Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Beccera.