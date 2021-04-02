To recognize Good Friday, a group carrying a cross walked through the streets of Yuba City on Friday.
“We wanted to bring attention to what Jesus lived through,” said walk organizer Wayne Wilcoxen.
About 35 people participated this year, said Wilcoxen, many of whom sang Punjabi songs while walking.
“I was happy that all those people showed up,” said Wilcoxen, who has participated in this annual tradition for more than 15 years.
According to Wilcoxen, the cross-carrying walk is held each year on Good Friday to pay homage to the resurrection of Jesus.
Good Friday is a day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
The two-hour walk started at the Town Center Plaza fountain in Yuba City and traveled north on Plumas Street before making a left on Colusa Highway.
Wilcoxen said as the group was walking down that busy roadway, several passersby honked or gave a thumbs up.
“That was a good sign,” said Wilcoxen.
They also stopped at a church along their route to participate in a prayer, and Wilcoxen said he sang a song.
Once they reached Gray Avenue, they made their way back toward Plumas Street and ended the walk back at the fountain with a pizza lunch.
Wilcoxen said it was nice to start the tradition back up this year after not being able to hold the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is already planning for next year’s walk. Wilcoxen said he hopes the event will continue to grow in the future.