Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager frequented the Yuba-Sutter area.
He lived in Penn Valley for part of his life and would travel to the Yuba-Sutter area regularly over the years, whether it was to participate in war games at the local military base, visit friends or to teach his wife how to fly out of the Yuba County Airport.
Community members who knew him shared their condolences and reflected on his life’s accomplishments after learning of his passing on Monday.
John Nicoletti, longtime friend and former Yuba County supervisor:
“Right now, Victoria Yeager and the family mourns. It is a sad day for America. After Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, we all had permission to break barriers. Many didn’t make it through World War II, most didn’t make it through the early days of test piloting. There were so many affected in the wars that followed. The odds of survival for Chuck were as narrow as the odds of America gaining its own freedom. He was a man that would emerge from the wilds of the back Sierras after 30-day treks. He was strong, smart, careful, and well-planned. Chuck Yeager represented the best of us. For me, Chuck Yeager will always be the sound of freedom.”
Mary Jane Griego, owner of Duke’s Diner, where Yeager and wife, Victoria, would visit:
“Chuck and Victoria would come in to eat either before or after spending time at the Yuba County Airport. They loved supporting a local diner. He had a good appetite and always had a smile. …We felt really honored that an American hero like him would visit this small little diner. We were always excited when he came in. He liked to stay low key.”
Beale Air Force Base:
“Ret. Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, the pilot who broke the sound barrier in 1947, passed away yesterday at the age of 97. Yeager was a local resident and a frequent visitor to Beale AFB. Let’s take a moment to remember his legacy and the inspiration he’s instilled on generations of airmen. Fly high Chuck and thank you!”
State Sen. Jim Nielsen:
“An American Hero – Chuck Yeager – passed. This decorated U.S. Air Force pilot broke the sound barrier and changed the world. Let us remember this extraordinary American.”
Don Schrader, curator of the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors and former Yuba County supervisor:
“It’s amazing that he took his flight training at an air base out in east Marysville. He led a remarkable career and life.”