With the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, and the easing of restrictions for outdoor recreation areas, many area residents may opt for some outdoor time (socially-distant, of course).
Many campgrounds, which are reopening at reduced capacity, are sold-out ahead of the holiday weekend.
Visitors to all outdoor recreation sites are asked to abide by the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for social distancing and safety such as wearing masks, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, staying home if sick and covering coughs and sneezes.
Area experts also warn that river waters can be especially swift, cold and dangerous at this time of the year.
Here are some ideas for outdoor time in the Yuba-Sutter area:
-- Sycamore Ranch, located at 5390 Hwy 20, Browns Valley, CA, just east of Marysville Rd., is sold out of camping spots for the holiday weekend, operating at half-capacity because of statewide orders. For those who made reservations, restroom facilities will be available and campsites will be limited to family units of no more than 10. Campers and day-visitors must abide by social distancing guidelines including keeping a six-foot distance from others and wearing facial coverings when space cannot be kept between others.
--The Hammond Grove Park disc golf course located at 5560 Hwy 20, Browns Valley CA, just east of Sycamore Ranch, is open to the public. Park visitors are required to wear masks when social distance cannot be maintained and groups larger than 10 are not permitted. The park offers the golf course, a hiking loop, picnic areas, and Yuba River access.
--Collins Lake located at 7530 Collins Lake Rd, Browns Valley, will be open for the weekend with modifications, according to an update on their website. The lake will be open for day use, fishing, boat launch, fishing, camping and store operations. Modifications include limits to camping with no more than six people per single group and masks must be worn in high-volume areas such as in line for ice cream, and at shower facilities. Camping is already filled to capacity for the weekend.
-- New Bullards Bar Reservoir, which is located about 45 minutes outside the city of Marysville off of Highway 49 on Marysville Rd., will have both boat launches and the marina open for water recreation this weekend. Houseboat rentals are sold out for the holiday weekend, the first of which visitors will be permitted to use the houseboats since the stay-at-home order was implemented. Shoreline camping is available on a first-come-first-served basis.
-- Campgrounds off of Highway 49 on Marysville Road in the Tahoe National Forest open today at Dark Day Campground (no group sites), Garden Point Campground (boat in), Madrone Cove Campground (boat in) and Schoolhouse Campground. The Dark Day boat ramp and picnic area will also be open for day use.
--The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, part of the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge will be open for visitors including auto tours, provided guests abide by social distancing guidelines according to the refuge’s website. Visitors can access the refuge by traveling north or south on I-5, exit at Hwy 20 at Williams (#578), go 6.7 miles east on Hwy 20, turn right onto O’Hair Road. If traveling from Colusa, go ½ mile west on Hwy 20 and go left on O’Hair Rd.