The E Center will be launching two new programs on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.
“Observed since the early 1900s, International Women’s Day is a globally recognized day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women,” it was stated in a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements and rally for women’s equality.”
As part of this year’s celebration, the first installment of a new community forum called “E-Talks,” created through a collaborative effort between E Center, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Yuba Water Agency, will debut via Zoom March 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
According to the release, the “E-Talks” will provide an opportunity to add to the current set of efforts and solutions on systematic issues found in the Yuba-Sutter community, such as housing affordability, health care access, food insecurity and a diverse workforce for emerging industries and technologies.
Entitled, “The Disproportionate Economic Impact of COVID on Women,” the first installment of the forum will feature three local speakers including Trish Kelly, managing director for Valley Vision, Rachel Farrell, CEO of Harmony Health and Dr. Tawny Dotson, president of Yuba College.
E Center, again partnering with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will also be launching their new Unsung Heroes project on International Women’s Day to recognize and highlight members of the Yuba-Sutter community throughout the year who have lifted and supported the community during the pandemic.
“We are looking for those who silently and tirelessly worked without regard for recognition or glory as we navigate and recover during this crisis,” it was stated in the release.
According to the release, each Unsung Hero chosen will be recognized and highlighted on a quarterly basis during an “E-Talks” event and will also receive $100.
To nominate someone for the Unsung Hero recognition, email rsamayoa@ecenter.org.