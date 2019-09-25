More than 2,000 local third graders will be heading to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Friday morning for the annual Farm Day field trip, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.
“We will have 50 presenters here to help teach these kids all about agriculture,” said Laurie Johnson, program coordinator at the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.
Johnson said the kids that attend will learn about everything agriculture-related, from soil nutrition to caring for animals and livestock to making butter and jams, search and rescue procedures and the ins and outs of the local rodeo.
According to Johnson, 76 classes from 34 area schools will be attending.
Because the event is a school-coordinated function, it is not open to the public.
Motorists should be advised that there will be a road closure on Franklin Avenue between Wilbur and Woodbridge Avenues for the duration of the event.
Johnson said the closure is to ensure the safety of the children attending.
The closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. Friday morning until 1:30 p.m. Questions or concerns about the road closure should be directed to the Yuba City Police Department Traffic Unit.
For more information about Farm Day, contact the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau at 673-6550.