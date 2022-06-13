To kick off its summer reading program, the Yuba County Library invited first responders and big truck operators to display their vehicles for a Touch-A-Truck event on Monday in Marysville.
Kids and library patrons were invited to climb, touch and observe the heavy machinery that members of the community operate.
A fire truck, garbage truck, police cars, sheriff boat, excavator, tow trucks, an armored police truck and off-road vehicles were on-hand at the library parking lot for attendants to interact with.
The library was able to acquire all the vehicles by making cold calls to the truck owners and first responder representatives.
“This is a big draw to our summer programs,” librarian Lindsay Johnson said. “People wanted to come out and be a part of the event, especially the first responders.”
The armored police truck was one of the more popular attractions among participants. The vehicle drew long lines of families waiting for a chance to sit in the driver and passenger seats.
The truck was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense and the city of Marysville paid nothing to acquire it, said Marysville Police Department Sgt. Herb Culver. While the truck serves numerous purposes, it’s primarily called to serve high-risk, low-frequency emergencies, particularly in the river bottoms, Culver said.
“This event gives kids great interactions. They ask questions. They shake your hand. It shows that we’re people too,” Culver said.
A fire truck from the Marysville Fire Department was scheduled to arrive at the start of the event, but was 30 minutes late in order to respond to a fire on Highway 70. The fire department’s aerial ladder truck was kept at the station for testing purposes, but it was able to supply a wildland fire engine.
Kids were given fire department badge stickers and were able to set off the truck’s siren.
“I think this shows kids the personal side of the fire department,” firefighter Wyatt Dornbush said. “It also lets people see where their tax money is going. It shows that they help pay to keep the community safe.”
The volunteer towing group 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road also supplied five trucks from its members. The off-roading club provides towing services to those stuck or broken down in places regular towing companies are unable to access, free of charge. Some of the off-road engines for Touch-A-Truck were still caked in mud from previous jobs.
While most of the vehicles were open for attendants to climb on, kids were not allowed inside the Recology Yuba-Sutter garbage truck due to insurance purposes, Waste Zero specialist Brittni Inks said. The provided truck was a new waste collection unit that had not yet been used on local garbage routes.
Kids were encouraged to touch and interact with the outside portion of the truck. They were also given candy and coloring books that teach about waste management and recycling.
“We try to participate in as many community events as we can,” Inks said. “Kids are like little sponges, so when they learn about recycling, they’re more likely to get their families involved.”
Bains Towing and Recovery provided two trucks for kids to play on during the event. The tow bed for one of the trucks was lowered and angled so kids could run up and down the slope. The towing company said it makes strong efforts to participate in community outreach events like Touch-A-Truck.
“Anything that has to do with kids is what we’re all about,” said tow truck driver Brandon Smith.
Bains Towing tries to supply at least one truck per event when notified in advance. However, the company will often send trucks to events regardless of prior notice, Smith said.
“We really do our best to make time for things like this,” Smith said.
Touch-A-Truck gave attendants an opportunity to learn more about community service officials while getting up-close and personal with the heavy machinery in their neighborhood. Library patrons Lacey Cooper and Rebecca Orozco took their children to the event as a fun day activity and educational opportunity.
“We mainly came for the garbage and fire truck,” Orozco said. “I’ve been trying to get my son to see a fire truck in person for ages now and this was the perfect opportunity.”
The library’s Summer Reading Program will run from through July 26 to encourage reading and literacy for participants 18 years and younger. Prizes will be awarded to those who complete at least 10 hours of reading during the six-week program.
The Yuba County Library will continue to host community events for the duration of its summer program.