Many people see gasoline for their car or other motorized automobile as an essential component to daily life. So the price for a gallon of gas in California can be ... frustrating.
“You don’t have a choice, you just pay it,” said Carl Tenckhoff, who frequents Marysville from Oroville weekly. “What else are you going to do? It’s like the PG&E thing.”
For years now, Californians up and down the Golden State have been paying significantly more than in other parts of the country. Currently, the state average is just over $4.09 a gallon compared to the national average, which dropped on Friday to $2.62, according to AAA.
There are many factors that go into the gas spike on the West Coast, perhaps none more important than the recent passage of California Senate Bill 1 in April 2017 – California’s state gas tax increase to help pay for road repairs. But that doesn’t explain all of the price difference.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has started to question the legitimacy of California’s gas situation. Newsom recently asked Attorney General Xavier Becerra, to open an investigation into whether false advertising or price fixing are occurring and contributing to the mystery surcharge imposed on Californians.
Newsom cited a report on fuel prices that he had requested from the California Energy Commission (CEC) last spring, saying it “suggests big oil companies are misleading and overcharging customers, leading to Californians paying as much as 30 cents per gallon more than residents of other states.”
Gary Morris of Marysville said gas spikes and decreases could possibly have a political link.
“It seems like there is,” Morris said. “It goes up and down depending on who is in office.”
At the same time, the public still needs to drive and can only do so much in terms of where to buy its gas.
Sunny Cheema, a manager at Quik Stop in Marysville, said price changes have always been handed down from corporate. He typically has been given price changes about once or twice a week. Lately, it has been trending upward.
“We don’t have much control, honestly,” Cheema said. “Corporate gives us the pricing.”
Cheema said he and Quik Stop do get an average from other retailers in the area to give to corporate headquarters.
But corporate makes the prices depending on what they’re being charged for gas.
Henry Weissenfluh was visiting Marysville Thursday from Kansas City and said that though price increases are higher, the roads are also in much better shape in California. He said Kansas City politicians have vetoed a gas tax – one of the reasons why the cost of gasoline has remained much lower in other areas of the country.
Friday’s Missouri state average for gas was $2.29 according to AAA.
“They don’t want a gas tax,” Weissenfluh said.
Tenckhoff also travels the country and said gas is running at $2.59 for diesel in Arizona and Utah.
He said he remains mindful of where to fill up, because going electric is even more expensive and has its own limitations.
“There’s no alternative,” he said.