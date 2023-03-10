Students at Live Oak High School spoke with over 80 college representatives and community members for the school’s College and Career Resource Fair on Friday.
The biannual event is open to students in grades 9-12 to help spark interest in a given career field or post-high school path. College & Career Center Technician Susana Duenas said the school keeps a running list of former students as well as representatives from local colleges and technical schools to connect current students with career resources.
“Being in Live Oak, we have limited resources for what kids can do beyond high school. There’s a struggle to get kids involved in college, so we invite former students because they’re often more relatable. We show them that there’s a variety of paths available to them,” she said.
The College and Career Resource Fair is held every other year due to the amount of postgraduate planning events the school holds, Duenas said. Because other college and career events are held for seniors during the year, making the resource fair biannual gives community partners a break.
“We skip a year so that there’s no overkill,” Duenas said.
Over 40 presenters visited Live Oak High School to discuss their careers and why they chose their specific field. Each presenter or group was assigned to a different classroom, giving students the opportunity to rotate through a variety of career examples.
Students were also able to freely roam the school’s gym and speak with representatives from 30 different colleges, universities or technical programs. Duenas said that every year, students tend to flock toward local education options like Yuba College and Butte College.
“I’ve noticed the local schools get a lot of student attention. I’m glad to see that our partnerships with these colleges are working and kids are seeking out information about local educational options,” she said.
Kelly Fredericks, a professor for Butte College’s English department, was present to share information about the community college and its journalism program. While she’s not frequently involved in outreach for the college, she said that her appreciation for Live Oak High School encouraged her to join its resource fair.
“This is super, super well run. I’m honored to be a part of this. … Freshman through seniors have stopped by to learn more, so knowing that Butte College is an option is something that’s reinforced every year. With events like this, students can go all over. This really impacts the whole community,” Fredericks said.
Keisha Darden, founder of the cosmetology school Simply Divine Academy North, recently established her salon in Yuba City. Part time apprenticeships are currently open to high school students aged 16 and up. She said that three Live Oak High School students are currently enrolled in the program.
Darden hopes that her school becomes accredited in the near future and is connecting with students who plan to become hairdressers or estheticians to give them a local avenue to achieve their goals.