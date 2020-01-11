The Colusa County Fairgrounds is gearing up for the 54th installment of the Colusa Farm Show, the longest continuously running agricultural equipment show on the West Coast, which attracts more than 20,000 people each year.
The show, which runs Feb. 4-6, is sponsored by the 44th District Agricultural Association and will feature more than 380 exhibitors, state of the art equipment and tools, demonstrations and more in the the numerous exhibit buildings, livestock pavilions and lawn space at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa.
This years theme is “Barn in the U.S.A.”
According to Araceli Plaza, office assistant for the Colusa County Fairgrounds, organizers will be bringing back seminars this year, something which was missing from last years event, but Plaza said there is not a finalized schedule at this time.
“The Farm Show is about maintaining our customer relations with long-term exhibitors and clientele,” said Plaza. “It’s a place where everyone gathers in one location to check out the latest and greatest in technology, farming techniques, tools and equipment.”
Doors will open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking for the event will be free.
For more information, call the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 458-2641 or visit www.colusafairgrounds.com/farm-show.