After over 28 years with the county, Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar Rose Gallo-Vasquez announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection at the end of her term.
“I have had the privilege of working with a great team of people and have enjoyed serving the members of this community over the years,” said Gallo-Vasquez.
Gallo-Vasquez began her career in Colusa County at Public Health, and was later hired as a Deputy Clerk-Recorder. She served as the Assistant County Clerk for eight years before being elected to the office in 2014 and reelected in 2018.
Gallo-Vasquez’s term officially ends on Jan. 2, 2023, and she said she looks forward to spending time with family and friends.