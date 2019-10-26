After 40 years working in the banking industry, Douglas Marr, executive vice president and chief credit officer for River Valley Community Bank, announced he would be retiring from his full-time duties at the end of the year.
“Doug has been with the bank since its inception, and we have been fortunate to have had his leadership guiding us successfully through the Great Recession,” said CEO John Jelavich in a press release. “A large part of our bank’s success has been due to Doug’s ability to manage a clean credit portfolio, and he should be very proud of his positive impact on our bank, our customers, and our staff.”
Marr’s retirement takes effect on Dec. 31, though he will stick around through March 31, 2020, in a part-time capacity to assist in the transition. Replacing him will be Lucas Parnell, who has been the bank’s senior vice president, regional lending and credit officer since January 2018.
“Luke is a true community banker, and in the nearly two years he has been with our bank, he has demonstrated his strong abilities in managing, structuring, and mitigating credit risk for the benefit of the bank and our customers,” Jelavich said in the press release. “We are very confident in Luke’s abilities and look forward to his continued contributions in his expanded leadership role with the bank.”