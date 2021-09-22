Longtime Levee District 1 Director Fran Silva passed away at 99 last week at his home in Yuba City. Silva had served as a director since 1968.
Silva’s wife Darlyne Silva said her husband often talked about being born on Central Avenue and his belief that he would die on Central Avenue.
“He did just that,” Darlyne Silva said. “He was very determined.”
He passed away on Sept. 15 in their home on Central Avenue. Fran Silva would have turned 100 in January.
Darlyne Silva said Fran Silva was admired in the community for the work he did to keep Yuba City safe from floods. She and Fran Silva married in 1980 and were together for 45 years.
“This was the happiest time of my life being married to him,” Darlyne Silva said.
Fran Silva was born in 1922 and before working for the levee district was forced to evacuate his home during the Christmas Eve 1955 flood in Yuba City. Levee District 1 General Manager Drew Stresser said he met Silva six years ago when Stresser started working at the district. Silva already had 47 years of experience as a director and gave Stresser a tour of the levee.
“He’d seen a lot of life and had a lot of experience,” Stresser said.
Stresser described Fran Silva as a “generous, real good man.” He remembered sitting in Fran Silva’s home talking about old stories from his time on the levee. Along with working at the levee district, he was one of the founders of the Feather River Water District, working on the supply side of water in addition to flood control, according to Stresser.
“He was kind of ahead of his time,” Stresser said.
Barbara LeVake served as a director at Levee District 1 from 2008-2015, but met Fran Silva in Yuba City in 1975. She had just moved to the area and did not know about all the flooding that had taken place in the past. She was the mother of two small children at the time and hearing Fran Silva talk about what had happened in the past led her to become interested in flood control. LeVake also served on the State Reclamation Board, which is now the Central Valley Flood Control Board.
“What’s going to be missed with Fran gone is his knowledge of the levee and the levee system,” LeVake said.
She said when there would be high water, Fran Silva would know every area of the levee that could be a problem and where possible seepage might occur. LeVake said he was extremely helpful in educating the community when a benefit assessment was passed to improve the levee about 10 years ago.
“He was a straight shooter. He truly cared about the community,” LeVake said. “He was a lot of fun to be around.”
LeVake visited Fran Silva a few days before he passed and she said he knew who she was and was engaged in their conversation. She admired his memory, which allowed him to recall details of issues from 50 years back that were applicable to district board meetings.
“His counsel and advice was so important to the improvement of the levees,” LeVake said.