Sandy Capell has been working at the Sutter County Library for almost as long as it has been open.
The library opened on July 17, 1971, and Capell started on Aug. 2. Recently, Capell celebrated 50 years as a library employee.
Capell, 69, said she fell in love with working at the library during her senior year of high school when she took a class that allowed her to work in the library after school.
“I’ve loved it,” Capell said. “There’s just so much to be learned.”
When she first started working at the library it was located on Second Street, Yuba City. She said she was originally supposed to start working in September 1971, but didn’t have another job and asked the library if she could start working early to learn the ropes.
“It’s been a wonderful 50 years,” Capell said. “You build relationships with the people that you work with -- they are the greatest people.”
When she started out, her primary responsibility was researching requests people had on specific topics. One request that stands out to this day involved someone asking for information about dolphins. She also looked up whether the library had a certain book. Over the years she worked at all the library’s branches at one time or another. For a while she worked at the old Pleasant Grove branch that was a library on an elementary school property.
“I really enjoyed that,” Capell said.
Currently she’s an extra-help employee that works mostly at the Live Oak branch. She works at the front desk checking books in and out. She said she’s tried to keep in mind the advice she received early on -- that it’s important to get to know library regulars.
“I’ve always tried to learn people’s names -- you get that connection,” Capell said. “You have to really want to get them the information. It’s important to them, so it’s important to you.”
Capell has seen technology at the library change dramatically from flipping through large book indexes looking for a title to now searching in one of the library’s many online databases. She used to have to stamp a physical book card and alphabetize by hand. She said technology hasn’t taken away jobs for librarians but allowed them more time to work on other tasks.
“I love all the new technology, but I still like to hold a book in my hand,” Capell said.
On her 50th anniversary of working at the library, the library staff had a party to celebrate Capell. They shared pasta salad, seven layer dip, chips, a cake and stories about memories spent at the library. She said she had no idea the party had been planned.
“I thought that was just great,” Cappell said.
She said she’s not looking to stop working at the library any time soon and is looking forward to working with the staff and the community in the future.
“That’s the plan,” Cappel said. “It’s just a terrific group of people.”