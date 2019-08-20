With high temperatures continuing to bake the Mid-Valley, residents will invariably look to stay cool, and water recreation is one easy cure for the sweltering heat.
But there are risks involved with swimming in nearby lakes, rivers and streams – recreationists need to be a little leery of algal blooms. Keith Bouma-Gregson of the California Water Resource Board said this is a peak time, though there are currently no warnings out for local waters.
Bouma-Gregson, a PhD and environmental scientist specializing in the freshwater harmful algal bloom program for the state, said the challenge is being able to identify regular blooms from toxic blooms.
“Not every bloom is toxic,” he said. “There’s no way to visually see if they’re producing toxins.”
Bouma-Gregson said additional chemical tests are done to delve more into which blooms are potentially hazardous to the public and to animals.
As for the public, Bouma-Gregson said awareness is key when recreating in area waters. He said potentially harmful algae blooms can look like “green paint on top of the water,” or spheres clumped together.
Clark Pickell, director of environmental health at Yuba County, wants people to be careful of algae.
“Avoid the area (and) stay out of the water,” Pickell said.
Pickell said although there’s been a limited number of sightings in Yuba County, it can happen anywhere given the right temperature and growth.
“(There’s) always algae in the water but the right nutrients (can feed) a large growth of it,” Pickell said.
The growth, if it’s proven to produce cyanobacteria, can be harmful to both humans and animals, specifically domesticated dogs.
“(With) animals it’s more dangerous,” Pickell said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control animals exposed to cyanotoxins may experience excessive salivation, vomiting, fatigue, staggered walking, difficulty breathing, convulsions, liver failure and death.
Death can occur within hours to days of exposure, according to the CDC.
Bouma-Gregson said it’s imperative that if dogs appear to demonstrate any symptoms associated with toxins from HAB a veterinarian needs to be notified immediately.
As for humans, any sort of direct exposure to cyanotoxins can lead to skin, eye, nose or throat irritation as well as respiratory problems, Bouma-Gregson said.
There were 44 voluntary reports of HAB in the state last year. Of those, Bouma-Gregson said the ones characterized as partly exposed to toxins were eight humans cases and four dog ones.
The closest verified report to Yuba-Sutter was Sacramento County.
A map of where reports of harmful algae blooms have been filed is located a: https://mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/where/freshwater_events.html.
Safe water habits
he following is a list of state water board recommendations for safe water habits at lakes, rivers and streams:
•Heed instructions on posted advisories if present.
• Avoid algae and scum in the water and on the shore.
• Keep an eye on children and pets (dogs).
• If you think harmful algae bloom is present, do not let pets and other animals go into or drink the water, or eat scum/algal accumulations on the shore.
• Don’t drink the water or use it for cooking.
• Wash yourself, your family and your pets with clean water after water play.
• If you catch fish throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.
• Avoid eating shellfish if you think a harmful algae bloom is present.
– Courtesy of the State Water Resource Board
How to report a possibly harmful algae bloom
• Online: www.mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/do/.
• Telephone: 1 (844) 729-6466.
• Email: CyanoHAB.Reports@waterboards.ca.gov.
A report will alert the state water board of a need for assistance and will expedite state efforts to track the frequency, distribution and impacts of harmful algae blooms in California.
– Courtesy of the State Water Resource Board