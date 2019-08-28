Area school administrators continue reporting no big changes in enrollment, this year over last.
Several districts reported early school year numbers last week; here are two more:
Wheatland School District
Melissa Wyatt, student services coordinator for the Wheatland School District, said the enrollment hasn’t changed much.
Wyatt said for the 2019-20 school year, so far, there are 361 enrolled at Lone Tree Elementary School, 321 at Wheatland Elementary School, 616 at Bear River School, 95 at the Wheatland Charter Academy and 135 preschoolers.
Last year, there were 366 at Lone Tree, 321 at Wheatland Elementary, 595 at Bear River, 96 at the Wheatland Charter Academy and 125 preschoolers.
She said reasons behind the changes in enrollment vary from school to school.
Both Lone Tree and the Wheatland Charter Academy are near Beale Air Force Base and she said with families coming and going, their numbers fluctuate often.
Wyatt said she anticipates that enrollment could go up after Labor Day.
“Bear River, our middle school, is very popular,” she said. “We have a lot of inter-district transfers.”
The district has had to put a cap on transfers at the school because they have to make sure to serve the families within the district first.
“We just like to see growth in the district,” Wyatt said. “It looks like each year, we’re going up slightly.”
East Nicolaus Joint Union High School
Mark Beebe, superintendent/principal of East Nicolaus Joint Union High School District, said enrollment is slightly up compared to last year so far – at around 315 compared to about 305 last year.
“We had a few more students that were populating from our feeder schools,” Beebe said. “... Last year’s eighth-grade class had a few more students at each site.”
He said keeping track of student enrollment is not only important due to it being a state requirement, but it also allows the district to project what their funding will be for the following school year.
“It drives your budget, your staffing,” Beebe said.
He said the slight increase in enrollment isn’t causing any challenges for the district at this point and it is able to absorb the growth.
He said they like to stay within the 310-320 student range so they can keep their class sizes at about 28-1.
(The Wheatland Union High School district didn’t provide enrollment figures prior to publication and will be reported as received.)