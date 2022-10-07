Yuba City High School

The original Yuba City High School building was constructed in 1924 before being reconstructed in the early 1960s.

 Courtesy of Sutter County Library

In a town rich with history, one facet that stands out is the community’s active involvement in education. 

Over the past 100 years, Yuba City High School has been the center for several major events in the community.

Tags

Recommended for you