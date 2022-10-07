In a town rich with history, one facet that stands out is the community’s active involvement in education.
Over the past 100 years, Yuba City High School has been the center for several major events in the community.
Although the school was formally established with the state of California in 1924, the first graduating class attended the 1922/23 school year which was its first operational year, according to a 1957 Sutter County Historical Society news bulletin kept in the Sutter County Museum collection.
This was the school’s first organizational year to determine whether it could become a verified high school, said Carolyn Davis, a former teacher and former chair of the business department for Yuba City High School.
Davis began teaching typing and technology for the high school in 1969 until retiring in 2003. As a faculty member for 34 years, she said that the school’s history has been ingrained in many former staff members.
Davis said that the property that served as the high school’s first location was donated in 1922 by the Van Arsdale family, who were prominent fruit growers and grocers in the area, according to the museum’s preservation records.
“At the time, Yuba City was just a tiny village. Then, they finally got enough people to start a one room school,” she said.
By 1924, a two-story high school building was constructed on the corner of B Street and Clark Avenue in Yuba City. The school was later torn down and reconstructed in the early 1960s, Davis said.
The school continued to grow and accumulate more students until the1950s when it reached an average daily attendance rate of over 900 students with 52 faculty members, according to Sutter County Museum records.
The high school was drastically affected by the 1955 flood which caused 38 deaths and the evacuation of several thousand people. At around 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve in 1955, over 19 inches of rain had fallen throughout the Sacramento Valley over the past week, the Appeal previously reported. The Feather River eventually broke through the levee causing a severe flood in Yuba City.
Yuba City High School hosted a community Christmas party in February 1956, after victims of the flood spent Christmas day in evacuation shelters. Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said that the Walt Disney Co. singing group, The Mouseketeers, performed during this event.
By the time she began teaching in the late 1960s, Davis said that Yuba City High School would go on to lead a number of technological changes for the area. Davis saw the school’s transition from manual to electronic typewriters throughout the early and mid-1970s until she attended a technology workshop in Sacramento in 1979.
According to Davis, after witnessing a demonstration of one of the early generation Apple computers from developers Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, she and her colleagues initiated the transition from typewriters to computers for the school.
“I met two very young men who were very excited over their new – this is their word – ‘contraption.’ I saw this as the typewriter of the future,” she said.
Davis said that within a year, Yuba City High School had acquired six Apple computers for student use. After two years, 40 computers were integrated into two classrooms.
Davis was later hired by the California Department of Education, which spearheaded the purchase and integration of computers for schools across California. She served as a consultant for other schools to develop computer class programs within their own curriculum and used the high school as a demonstration site for computer use.
“Yuba City High School was instrumental in bringing computers to schools in California. Myself and my colleagues developed the programs which carried over to other schools,” Davis said.
In the same decade that the school celebrated technological successes, it also witnessed a tragic bus crash that killed one teacher and 28 students, Smith said.
On May 21, 1976, a school bus carrying members of Yuba City High School’s choir to a performance at Miramonte High School in Orinda veered off the exit ramp on I-680 toward Marina Vista Road. The bus fell approximately 30 feet, landing on its roof, the Appeal previously reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board later determined the bus’ brakes failed; the driver’s unfamiliarity with the 1950-built bus, plus the sharp curve, were also cited as factors in the accident. It remains one of the worst school bus accidents in U.S. history, the Appeal previously reported.
“That year was just funeral after funeral after funeral,” Davis said.
Over the years, Yuba City High School has seen significant growth and influence from the community. As of this year, the school teaches nearly 2,000 students and continues to employ several educators and other staff from the community.
On Sept. 23, students celebrated the school’s 100th year anniversary with a parade centered on different generations.
For the 2022/23 school year, Assistant Principal Steven Rebozzi was welcomed to the school after working several administrative positions in other schools in Yuba County.
Rebozzi said that joining the high school’s administrative team during the school’s 100th year is a humbling experience.
“Joining this amazing community, in its centennial year, is an honor and a privilege. I am so blessed to work with an amazing team that works tirelessly to support students, support each other. Our admin team, teachers, staff, coaches, and parents set the Gold Standard for our students as we help prepare them for college, their careers, and life after Yuba City High School,” Rebozzi said. “As a veteran, I can’t help but feel humbled every time I walk this campus and pass our World War II memorial. The history of our hallowed campus inspires all of us to do better and be better, together.”