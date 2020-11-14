As a child growing up in Marysville, Kristine Xiong remembers the fun she used to have at Ellis Lake.
Xiong said it’s a beautiful spot and needs to be cherished by the community.
Xiong and three of her buddies came up with an idea to “bring life back” to Ellis Lake. It’s called the Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival, and it was in full swing on Saturday for the second straight year.
“We’re celebrating all walks of life, all cultures and genders,” Xiong said. “We’re enjoying a night out at the lake.”
Xiong said there are four different lanterns that people can purchase, each one telling a “different story.”
Xiong is hopeful that the proceeds of the event will go toward helping to revamp Ellis Lake, as well as assisting make the festival an annual get-together.
– Jeff Larson