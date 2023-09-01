In order to carry out the district’s goal of prioritizing school safety, Live Oak Unified School District has introduced new security measures for all its school sites in preparation for the new school year.
All five schools in Live Oak Unified are now equipped with CrisisAlert systems, a set of wearable alarm buttons that alert other staff members, administrators and first responders of a crisis in action.
Superintendent Mat Gulbrandsen said that the district began reviewing its own safety protocols last year after seeing how other schools have implemented advanced security measures to prevent crisis events like mass shootings.
“I found that on the East Coast, they had a solution where you could actually have every adult on your campus or in your school district use a panic button, or the ability to communicate at the push of a button whether you have a student issue where you need additional support, or whether you had an issue where you needed a 911 response,” Gulbrandsen said.
Every adult on Live Oak Unified campuses are equipped with these panic buttons from instructors and administrators to transportation and custodial staff. Upon pressing the button, a message is sent immediately to other staff members detailing who sent a notification and where an emergency is occurring. In situations where medical personnel or law enforcement are needed, the CrisisAlert buttons send a signal to emergency dispatch services.
“In the worst case scenario, if we were to have somebody come on campus with a gun or attempt to come on campus with a gun, all those adults – hundreds of them – could use their badge for that purpose,” Gulbrandsen said.
Dispatch also receives information detailing the school’s location, a campus map and where on campus an alert was sent. At the same, the school’s intercom and communication systems are utilized to carry out lockdown protocols.
Live Oak Unified has worked closely with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services to ensure that the district’s new alert system is fully installed and operational, Gulbrandsen said.
“In a situation where that worst case scenario happens, we have the ability to lock down immediately and call 911 at the push of a button,” he said.
According to Gulbrandsen, implementing these new security measures cost between $6,000 and $8,000 per campus depending on the size of the school site.
District officials have reportedly received positive feedback from staff members on these new security measures. Students and community members have also been notified about the district’s alert system and other security improvements that will be implemented such as additional fencing around school sites and buzzer systems at school entrances.
“Hopefully the message that everybody has received is that students and staff safety is our top priority, and we hope to do what it takes to make that happen,” Gulbrandsen said.