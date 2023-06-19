Yuba City celebrated national Pride month on Saturday in what organizers report to be the region's first ever Pride march. The Love is Love Walk drew in about 100 community members dressed in colorful attire and sporting various rainbow accessories. Some were skeptical of the event, concerned that it may warrant hostile attention or even violence. However, those in attendance reported the opposite and said the parade was met with a glowing amount of support and friendly honks. The Love is Love Walk was planned in part by the friends and staff of Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor in Yuba City with collaboration from Tri-County Diversity and those representing Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight, a local transgender women who was said to have committed suicide due to bullying on May 31.

Tags

Recommended for you