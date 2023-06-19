Yuba City celebrated national Pride month on Saturday in what organizers report to be the region's first ever Pride march. The Love is Love Walk drew in about 100 community members dressed in colorful attire and sporting various rainbow accessories. Some were skeptical of the event, concerned that it may warrant hostile attention or even violence. However, those in attendance reported the opposite and said the parade was met with a glowing amount of support and friendly honks. The Love is Love Walk was planned in part by the friends and staff of Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor in Yuba City with collaboration from Tri-County Diversity and those representing Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight, a local transgender women who was said to have committed suicide due to bullying on May 31.
featured
Love is love
- By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
-
-
- Comments
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Pure evil’: Plumas Lake man sentenced in domestic violence case
- Jury delivers verdict in Olsen case: Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after claiming self-defense
- Area fundraiser set for young woman fighting breast cancer
- ‘It’s an exciting time’: YC mayor tours housing, rec developments
- Need help paying your utility bills? You may be eligible for $600 assistance
- Marysville Peach Festival dates announced
- Woman, toddler killed in Sutter County crash
- A counter to the hate: Pride walk planned in Yuba City
- Police Blotter: June 14, 2023
- Police Blotter: June 17, 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Marysville woman celebrates 100th birthday
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee