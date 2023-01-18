Mandatory evacuation orders for the commercial trailer park Lovey’s Landing in Meridian were lifted on Wednesday following a break in the recent winter storm systems, officials said.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that the evacuation orders for Lovey’s Landing residents had been lifted and that power had been restored to the property. Residents were originally told to evacuate the area on Jan. 8 due to potential flooding from the Sacramento River.
In a previous social media post, officials said that the Sacramento River was expected to rise above the 65-foot elevation at Colusa Bridge by the morning of Jan. 9, the point where the trailer park begins to flood.
The evacuation was effective by 8 a.m. on Jan. 9, but residents had been warned of the river forecast by Jan. 4 and monitored by deputies throughout the week. Officials said that power also was shut off for residents’ safety on Jan. 10.
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith previously said that Sutter County Health and Human Services staff were working to open an evacuation center at the Veterans Hall in Yuba City for those affected.
While lighter weather conditions have been forecast this week, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office plans to take necessary steps to ensure public safety in the face of sudden weather changes.
Officials urged the public to stay prepared for future strong weather conditions.
“If the water levels increase threatening the power source, we will shut off the power and issue another evacuation order. We know this is a difficult time for our communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our residents safe, as well as informed,” officials said.