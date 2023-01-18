Mandatory evacuation orders for the commercial trailer park Lovey’s Landing in Meridian were lifted on Wednesday following a break in the recent winter storm systems, officials said.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that the evacuation orders for Lovey’s Landing residents had been lifted and that power had been restored to the property. Residents were originally told to evacuate the area on Jan. 8 due to potential flooding from the Sacramento River. 

