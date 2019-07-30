Linda Fire Chief Rich Webb says he understands how people could be “lulled into a false sense of security” about the present potential fire risk. There’s so far been a decrease in total acres burned so far this year.
According to Cal Fire, the state firefighting agency, 21,400 acres have burned as of July 21, compared to 153,338 acres affected by the same time in 2018.
While California is officially out of a several-years-long drought, the aftermath of last year’s destructive wildfire season leaves fire officials cautious about what the rain earlier this year means for fire season.
“Is the big threat over? I don’t think so,” Webb said. “I think we did have a wet winter and a good wet spring that delayed the start of fire season, but the potential is there.”
The rain this year encouraged a bumper year for wild grasses that are now drying out and heightening the potential for fires. Webb refers to the grasses as “flashy fuel” that he said will burn quickly and help spread a fire to heavier fuels like brush and trees.
Amy Head, a Cal Fire information officer, said that although the drought is officially over in the state, it will still take years of consistent rainfall for full recovery.
“It’s not going to take just one year or two to pull us out,” Head said. “There’s fuel and vegetation out there that hasn’t recovered.”
Head said that while there is a “huge difference” in the number of acres burned this year as compared to last year, the true test of the potential for fire season is still ahead.
“Typically late August and September, October are some of the more critical months, so we have a ways to go,” Head said. “I think we’re all very alert and very much expecting to start seeing an increase in fire activity.”
In the upcoming months, Webb said, he will be watching the forecast for strong northern winds that carry dry air from inland, as compared to western winds that carry moisture from the coast.
“Really the wildcard is we don’t know what the weather is going to do, so if we get strong winds that dry out the fuels and take the moisture out of the fuel ... so it’s really, really susceptible,” Webb said.
Staying prepared
Head said that since the large majority of fires are caused by human activity, that means the majority of fires can be avoided by taking some precautions.
She listed everyday safety measures people can take to lessen the risk of accidentally starting a fire: making sure to have good space around a campfire and putting it out completely, not dragging chains on the ground to prevent sparks, using a spark arrestor on power equipment like tractors and chainsaws and mowing the lawn during the coolest parts of the day.
“There’s a lot of potential for large fires in the future,” Head said. “We just need people to be diligent and stay prepared.”
For more information on how to prepare your home and take precautions against wildfires, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.