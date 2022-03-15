Yuba County Animal Care Services announced recently that it will be having a low-cost rabies clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in Brownsville.
The clinic will be held at the Brownsville Sub-Station, 16796 Willow Glen Rd. in Brownsville, according to a Facebook post by Yuba County Animal Care Services.
For those planning to attend, it was asked that all dogs be on leashes and cats be brought in carriers. The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations for $8 and microchipping for $15. Yuba County Animal Care Services said it will only be able to accept cash for the services offered.