Low gas prices during shelter-in-place orders are being met with mixed emotions.
According to the American Automobile Association, prices at the pump are cheaper primarily because of a significant drop in the crude oil prices and that lower price has fueled some people’s desire to travel.
“Everybody is happy about the low gas prices,” said Raj Deol, owner of Econo Gas in Marysville. “People are saying to me, ‘We can go anywhere because of the low gas prices but we can’t actually go because of the travel restrictions.’”
Aldo Vazquez, a public relations specialist with AAA, said prices are at their lowest in decades.
“Gas prices are cheaper primarily because crude oil prices, which accounts for 60-percent of retail price, are at their lowest level in decades,” Vazquez said, in an email. “In addition, demand has plummeted as people stay at home. Cheap crude, decreasing demand and increasing stocks yield cheap gas prices.”
He said the current average price for a gallon of gasoline in California is $2.77 compared to last year, when the average was $4.07 - a $1.30 drop in the per gallon price.
The last time the price was this low was the end of 2016, when the price was $2.61.
Marysville landscaper J.J. Mosqueda drives as far away as Nevada County for some of his 22 clients and said the lower price of gas has helped.
“I drive a lot so the low gas prices really help,” he said. “I just started the business and I’ve got clients in Penn Valley, Olivehurst, and out on Butte House Road.”
Jamie Scott, formerly a Yuba-Sutter resident, lives in Redding and travels back and forth about twice a month.
“I thank God for the low gas prices,” she said. “I live in Redding but I have family here so I visit a lot and it’s a two-hour drive each way. Plus, I commute about 30 minutes to work each day in Redding.”
Gridley resident John Gately wrote a letter to the paper talking about the low prices in his Butte County town.
“There has been a lot of controversy lately about the oversupply of gasoline,” he wrote. “I want you to know that we are paying $1.89 per gallon here in Gridley.”
“Unsurprisingly, for the ninth straight week average gas prices have fallen across every state in the country, with more downward potential likely, especially in today’s highest priced states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While much of the talk last week was about the West Texas Intermediate benchmark falling to $0 per barrel and then into negative territory, it was very isolated and oil eventually rebounded back to the current $15 per barrel level.”
Consequently, gasoline prices will likely remain subdued until meaningful demand for petroleum returns, which may not be for weeks or perhaps longer, De Haan said.
“In addition, every day until OPEC’s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) oil production cut comes into force May 1 is another day where global supply drastically outpaces demand, flooding the market with more oil, prolonging the time gas prices will remain low- something that easily could last into the summer, when motorists may be better positioned to take advantage,” he said.