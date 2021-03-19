A portion of the lower Yuba River will be closed to all watercraft starting April 1 through early December to allow for habitat enhancement work as part of the Yuba Water Agency’s Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project.
The north channel of the river will be closed from Daguerre Point Dam to 6,000 feet downstream. Signs will be placed at popular entry points along the river alerting boaters of the closure — the south channel will remain open to shallow-draft watercraft.
“We understand that the closure is inconvenient for people who enjoy fishing and recreating on the Yuba River, but it is crucial for everyone’s safety and critical for the work we are doing to improve salmon and steelhead habitat to have the intended impact,” said Jeff Mathews, habitat enhancement project manager for YWA, in a press release.
The project is designed to enhance the lower Yuba River ecosystem by increasing available juvenile salmon habitat, an effort meant to improve the natural production of Chinook salmon and Central Valley steelhead — both listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The habitat will provide areas to hide from predators, allowing the juvenile fish to grow in preparation for their journey to the ocean. The project will also reduce flood risk through lower water surface elevations and velocities during flood events.
The first phase of the project recently wrapped up and includes 89 acres of juvenile floodplain rearing habitat, providing 1.7 miles of perennial side channels and 3.7 miles of seasonal side channels, alcoves and swales. The second phase of work is set to begin April 1.
Once completed, the project will provide up to 157 enhanced acres of seasonally inundated riparian floodplain, approximately 1.7 miles of perennial side channels, and approximately 7 miles of seasonally inundated side channels, alcoves and swales. The total project cost is estimated to be $12 million, with funding provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Proposition 68 grant program and Yuba Water.