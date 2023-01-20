When Frank M. Booth and his partner opened their small tinning and plumbing shop in downtown Marysville, could they have imagined that the business would still be in operation over a century later? Or that its employees would end up dedicating decades of their life to a now multi-segmented contracting company?
Well for Linda Booth that's exactly what happened. And no, despite her name, she is in fact not related to the founding family – it’s purely an amusing coincidence.
On Jan. 1, Booth retired from her position as accounts receivable manager at Frank M. Booth, Inc. (FMB) after nearly a half century of service. She essentially stumbled upon the job while pursuing a degree in business from Yuba College. One of her teachers' husbands had been working for the company and suggested she apply and on a whim, Booth decided to give it a shot.
“I walked in and the guy that interviewed me had known me since I was a little kid and knew my father and they hired me on the spot,” laughed Booth. “That was 48 years ago and I’ve been there ever since.”
Working at FMB was Booth’s first and only job. She started as a part-time accounting clerk and diligently made her way through the ranks dabbling in every aspect of the business, as far as accounting goes.
“The founder's son took me under his wing and I learned so much,” said Booth. “I loved it. When we started, it was a very small company. Now, it's a billion-dollar company and collecting the money was my job.”
Booth's last name came in quite handy during some of these transactions. In order to speed up late payments, she would occasionally let clients assume she was part of the founding family.
Her matching name came about in the latter half of her career after meeting her second husband, Randy Booth, through an encounter on eHarmony. They dated for a year and a half until eloping in Las Vegas during a vacation to the Grand Canyon.
“I didn't tell my co-workers until we came home and I walked in with a ring on my finger,” said Booth. “They thought it was great and said being in accounts receivable collecting money it would be beneficial to have the name Booth, and yes it did work to my benefit.”
In 2019, Rich Gabel retired from his position as chief financial officer at FMB after 35 years of service, which overlapped completely with Booth’s time there.
“Thirty-five years is about as long as anybody can give. I don't think anyone can have a longer job somewhere than that, except for Linda,” laughed Gabel. “She's always exemplified what you want out of an associate: hardworking, focused, and diligent in the prosecution of her work. Someone that you could always count on and a pure joy to work with.”
Mary Langsdorf, a human resources manager at FMB, worked with Booth for 27 years and described the experience as “a privilege.” One of her favorite memories includes the story of Booth’s infamous blue dress.
Booth had worn a blue dress in the 1970s when she was assisting the company with a bid for a job at the West Sacramento California Highway Patrol. It was described as a very big job at the time and FMB ultimately won the highest bidder.
“From then on, whenever they would bid jobs, even if they were bidding three that week, she would wear that dress,” said Langsdorf excitedly. “The more she wore that dress, the more the jobs kept coming in.”
As the years went by, that same dress was placed in a glass case and resided in Booth’s office. After announcing her retirement, Booth gifted the dress to FMB’s estimating department in Granite Bay.
“Low and behold, the same day that estimating received the dress, we were awarded another large job,” said Langsdorf. “So, as much as I would like to say our success is because of our talented personnel, I have to give credit to Linda’s blue dress.”
Booth said she has lifelong friends all over the country now from her time spent working for FMB. She is reportedly their longest-standing employee to date, but according to both her and Gabel, quite a few are about to hit their 25- and 30-year marks.
“The history of all the people I've worked with over 48 years is amazing,” said Booth. “It's the people that kept me there, it was a great company to work for.”