Luau event to help fund winter shelter

The community enjoy a Hawaiian meal for the 12th annual REST Luau on Saturday night at Adventure Church in Yuba City. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

For the first time, the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) moved over to Adventure Church in Yuba City to host its 12th annual luau event to help raise funds to keep the winter emergency homeless shelter open from the end of November through March, according to REST Director Nick Anderson. 

Anderson said as of Saturday night during the luau, that REST looked like it would again meet its $30,000 goal to help fund the shelter for four months. 

