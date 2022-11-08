Luau event to help fund winter shelter

For the first time, the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) moved over to Adventure Church in Yuba City to host its 12th annual luau event to help raise funds to keep the winter emergency homeless shelter open from the end of November through March, according to REST Director Nick Anderson.
Anderson said as of Saturday night during the luau, that REST looked like it would again meet its $30,000 goal to help fund the shelter for four months.
The shelter, Anderson said, is a behavior-based temporary housing facility for homeless single mothers, single fathers and families to have an opportunity to get off the streets, have a place to sleep and a hot meal each night for a month.
“We are going to meet people’s immediate needs: get them safe and off the street and give them food,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the winter shelter opens Nov. 28. At that time, individuals in need can meet nightly at Hands of Hope in Yuba City and then be transported to a church to stay and have a meal. There are about 12 local churches in the REST program. Churches are rotated out weekly to be the host of the shelter, Anderson said.
The only prerequisite, he said, is that individuals need to be screened before entry to determine if they will be safe for other families and children staying at the shelter.
Staff and church volunteers are only monitoring behavior, so as long as the prospective shelter invitee can get along with other shelter members they are welcome, Anderson said.
Each member of the REST-sponsored shelter is allowed to stay for 30 days, Anderson said.
After that, he said, the individual or family either needs to apply for an extended stay or have a long-term plan in place as far as housing, employment or other options.
Anderson said during the luau there were a number of REST success stories of individuals who went through the temporary program and are now on their own, off the streets and employed.
“It really does make a difference,” Anderson said.