For more than 30 years, staff at King Avenue school has hosted a lunch to celebrate what is really important to their students: their families.
Heather Shelton, administrative secretary at King Avenue School and organizer of the lunch, said each year students are encouraged to invite the “very important people” in their lives to enjoy a festive, holiday lunch with them at school.
“The kids have been super excited,” said Shelton. “Some family members have even traveled from out of the area to attend.”
VIP members of the community were also invited to help serve lunch, including the Yuba City Police chief, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Yuba City staff, the mayor and vice mayor of Yuba City, the Yuba City council and Yuba City Unified School District board members and district office personnel.
“It’s one of those events that brings the whole community together,” said Frank Alvarez, principal at King Avenue School.
Although retired, Ruth Morton and Mary Rodriguez were busy helping in the kitchen as substitute kitchen staffers for the event. Both worked at King Avenue for decades and have attended each luncheon since the tradition began.
“It’s great to watch the kids with their grandparents and family,” said Morton. “They get so excited that they are here to have lunch.”
This year, kitchen staff said they prepared 180 pounds of turkey, 150 pounds of potatoes, eight cases of green beans, three cans of cranberry sauce (for the parents) and 700 pumpkin pie tarts for the roughly 700 people expected to attend.
Prior to the luncheon, students prepared a “thankful tree,” which was displayed on the wall right as the VIPs entered the school. Shelton said the tree featured 350 leaves with reasons students at King Avenue are thankful, all hand-written by the students themselves.
According to Shelton, some of the parents attending the lunch went to King Avenue School themselves and got to experience this tradition as a student as well.