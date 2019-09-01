A luxury pet resort is headed to Yuba City in 2020 following Wednesday’s approval by members of the planning commission.
The company, Fur and Feathers Luxury Pet Resorts, which currently runs a similar facility in Bakersfield, plans to open a 4,800-square-foot grooming and boarding facility for dogs, cats and birds on Poole Boulevard between Tharp Avenue and Stabler Lane.
Owner Pam Shockley, who was born and raised in the Yuba-Sutter area, said it was her and her husband’s dream to open up a second location, and Yuba City provided the perfect location.
“It felt like we had to go through a lot of hopes to get it, but we are super excited now that it’s done and really excited to move forward with the project,” she said.
The project was originally presented to the Yuba City Planning Commission in July, but there were some design issues that commissioners requested be addressed before they signed off.
Shockley said the Bakersfield business has been successful since it opened, and they plan on having a similar business structure and layout in Yuba City.
The facility will include 45 climate-controlled indoor suites for daytime and overnight sheltering of dogs, four indoor play areas, outdoor play areas and a kitchen, as well as separate rooms for cats and birds.
The suites will have the capacity for up to 60 dogs, as multiple dogs from the same family can stay together in each suite. At their current facility, the company provides three-story cat condos where multiple cats from the same family can stay together. Birds are provided their own cages.
Dogs will be taken into the outdoor play areas in groups as large as 10 and will be grouped based on age, temperament and size. The outdoor areas will be separated by concrete block walls and can be accessed by staff through ornamental steel gates. There will also be a 7-foot perimeter wall meant to be a barrier insulating adjacent properties from operational impacts. No groups of animals will be allowed in the outdoor areas before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
There is also daycare for dogs, either half day or full day. Those dogs are grouped together and generally spend the day in the play area. There is also a full-service grooming salon for dogs and cats.
“It’s going to be a great business for the city,” said Planning Commissioner Dale Eyeler. “We are looking forward to them opening up here.”
Dogs and cats are required to have certain vaccines in order to be housed at the facility. To check out rates and available services offered at the Bakersfield location, go to www.furandfeatherspetresort.net.
Shockley said the next step is to get the final set of plans from the architect and finish up loan approvals before they turn final plans into the city. The hope is to receive the necessary permits in time to break ground on the project in November.