The League of Women Voters of Butte County recently announced that it will be hosting an online candidate forum on Thursday night for Congressional District 1 and California State Assembly District 3 candidates.
Expected to take part in the forum are Congressional District 1 candidates Doug LaMalfa and Max Steiner, and State Assembly District 3 candidates James Gallagher and David Zink.
Both Gallagher and Zink were scheduled to participate in a forum last week, but that was rescheduled for Thursday.
Organizers said the forum will start with assembly candidates at 7 p.m. and the congressional candidates will square off starting at around 8 p.m. The event will be live on both Zoom and YouTube.
Questions for the candidates may be submitted to the moderator of the forum. Organizers said it’s best to focus questions on issues core to a position, and shorter questions are preferred.
The League of Women Voters’ guide to writing unbiased questions offers the following guidelines.
Samples of biased questions are:
– The U.S. Department of Education plays a critical role in providing funding for quality public education, but the accountability measures are considered by some to be onerous. Do you support getting rid of the Department of Education?
– Many people are streaming into our country without documentation. Do you support a pathway to citizenship for these people?
– The amount of money invested in local elections has skyrocketed. Is it important to reduce the role money plays in American elections?
Samples of unbiased questions are:
– Please explain the role you believe the federal government should play in public education?
– What, if any, actions will you support to create a pathway to citizenship?
– Please explain why you do, or do not, believe it is important to reduce the role of money in American elections?