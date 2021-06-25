This week, the cast and crew of “Lyvia’s House,” a psychological suspense thriller, filmed at Duke’s Diner in Olivehurst.
The film’s writer, Patricia Davis, said 90 percent of the film will be shot in Nicolaus, but other parts of Yuba-Sutter will serve as a backdrop. Shooting will take place in various walnut orchards and rice fields in the Nicolaus area along with local historic cemeteries, the Nicolaus tavern, Van Dyke’s Rice Dryer, the Vernon Schoolhouse, River Oaks Golf Course, Duke’s Diner and Grumpy’s in Olivehurst, Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville, and the Woodland Public Library.
“The film is a psychological suspense-thriller loosely inspired by the Juan Corona murders of the 1970s,” Davis said in an email. “The fields and orchards of south Sutter County are integral to the plot and action of the storyline.”
Nicolaus is the stand-in for the fictional town of River Oaks in Mason County, where the action and murders take place in the film. The Feather River will be used in several scenes along with local residences.
Davis said her husband’s family has farmed in the Nicolaus area for more than 100 years. Director Niko Volonakis filmed a scene in Sutter County for a previous feature and Nicolaus served as a Spanish countryside. Davis helped with that project and decided to write a feature length screenplay set in the area.
“I was inspired to write the screenplay after seeing the beauty of the area in the spring, when the orchards burst with blooms, and colorful crop dusters were flying over the rice fields,” Davis said. “My first sight of the breathtaking beauty of it all inspired me, and I wanted the world to see that beauty and to see an agricultural community as it truly is, in a way rarely shown on TV or in films.”
Davis is a novelist who has written three paranormal mysteries and wanted to write the “Lyvia’s House” screenplay after reading about the Corona murders.
Corona died in custody in 2019 while serving time for killing 25 migrant workers and burying them in shallow graves in Sutter County. He was sentenced to 25 consecutive life terms in 1973.
Filming will continue through late July before going into post-production. The film won’t be ready for release until sometime in 2022, according to Davis.
“Thanks to the generosity of the neighbors and local businesses, we are able to make this film while working with a tiny budget, and COVID-19 shutdowns enabled us to get some amazing actors and crew who would have been committed to other projects otherwise,” Davis said.
She said most of the cast and crew are local. Actor Josh Malekos lives in Sacramento and fellow lead Tara Caldwell is an actress and model from Sutter. Many of the supporting roles are locals, and all extras used have been from the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Everyone in the Yuba-Sutter area has been super supportive of the project,” Davis said. “One of the goals of the film is to show the natural beauty of the fields and orchards around the area, interwoven with the storyline.”
For information, visit LyviasHouse.com or follow on Instagram @lyviashouse.