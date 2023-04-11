The white gazebo of Ellis Lake holds quite a bit of mystery of charm for both residents and passersby. On Saturday, this little water-locked peninsula will be transformed into an enchanted island complete with costumed storytellers, decorated booths, snacks, crafts, and more.
This event is part of the Spring Children’s Program sponsored by members of the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville.
Last year, Sue Cejner-Moyers, one of the event organizers, said the idea behind transforming Ellis Lake into an enchanted island came about because there were many in Marysville who felt that children needed a little magic in their lives following the recent pandemic restrictions. This year, the event will be returning for its second run and organizers said they are proud to welcome in the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement and Yuba County Library for some bilingual storytelling.
The Enchanted Island event will be free and open to the public, however donations are encouraged.
The program will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Ellis Lake on Gazebo Island, also known as Henry Delamere Island, located on the west side of the lake near 12th Street in Marysville.
For more information, contact Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070 for more details or group reservations. A donation of $10 will gladly be accepted, organizers said.