Enchanted Island.jpg

Left to right: Hazel, Wade, Lilah and Oliver play with magic potions during the Enchanted Island party held at Ellis Lake in Marysville in 2022.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat file

The white gazebo of Ellis Lake holds quite a bit of mystery of charm for both residents and passersby. On Saturday, this little water-locked peninsula will be transformed into an enchanted island complete with costumed storytellers, decorated booths, snacks, crafts, and more.

This event is part of the Spring Children’s Program sponsored by members of the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville.

