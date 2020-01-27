Postal inspectors are working with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a burglary of the Oregon House Post Office.
At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a burglary had taken place at the Oregon House Post Office located in the 8700 block of Marysville Road. A door was pried open and numerous pieces of mail and packages were taken, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Postal inspectors, who work for the United States Postal Inspection Service, took over the investigation. Breaking into a post office is a federal offense and the inspectors are federal agents. Postal inspector Jeff Fitch said an active investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what was taken. As of right now, Fitch said, mail and postal property was taken. Fitch said investigators were still in the process of determining whether there is one or multiple suspects.
There is a standing reward for up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, Fitch said.
“It’s something we take seriously,” Fitch said.
Those expecting mail who haven’t received it can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 24 hours a day at 877-876-3915 to obtain a complaint form. The number can also be used to provide information to inspectors about the incident. Fitch said information provided to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office that leads to an arrest and conviction will also be rewarded. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 749-7794.