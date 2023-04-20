Caltrans is set to continue major construction activity along a 9-mile stretch of State Highway 70 between Laurellen Road and the Yuba-Butte County line.
The $131 million Yuba County project will widen and pave the shoulders to 8 feet, provide a 14-foot wide two-way left turn lane, continuous passing lanes and 6-foot wide unpaved shoulders for slow moving farm equipment.
Officials said that the project will also straighten some curves to improve sight distance, improve culverts, repave the roadway and create a 20-foot clear recovery zone for errant drivers to return their vehicle safely to the roadway.
The contracting company assigned to the project, DeSilva Gates Construction, suspended work during the winter months. With a clearer, warmer weather forecast, the contractor started mobilizing equipment and resumed paving operations this week, officials said.
Starting now until fall, construction crews will be working at several points day and night Monday through Saturday. Officials encourage motorists to allow additional travel time and to expect intermittent traffic interference, especially during overnight hours.
Residents in the area may hear loud construction noise, including OSHA-required vehicle backup warning alarms. DeSilva Gates Construction will maintain access to all driveways and cross streets during construction, officials said.
Due to a separate construction project, the speed limit between Laurellen Road in Yuba County and East Gridley Road in Butte County will be reduced to 45 mph, officials said.
Construction is expected to be completed by December this year. However, the schedule is subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment and materials or other construction-related issues.