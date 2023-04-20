Caltrans is set to continue major construction activity along a 9-mile stretch of State Highway 70 between Laurellen Road and the Yuba-Butte County line.

The $131 million Yuba County project will widen and pave the shoulders to 8 feet, provide a 14-foot wide two-way left turn lane, continuous passing lanes and 6-foot wide unpaved shoulders for slow moving farm equipment. 

