The last thing you may expect to see on a frigid Thursday night is a group of swimmers doing laps during a time when most of us would rather be cuddled up at home on the couch.
As Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City lays somewhat dormant until the screams and laughter of children are heard again when seasonably warmer weather is firmly entrenched, Sutter Buttes Swimming is pushing its young athletes to not only stay in shape but also prepare for upcoming events in the weeks and months ahead. But don’t worry, the pool is heated.
This nonprofit swimming club is the work of Eric Pomeroy, assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. A former high school swimmer himself, Pomeroy said he became involved with the idea of starting a new local swim team after a former longtime club shut down and his children began to show interest in the sport.
That former swim team, the Feather River Aquatic Club or FRAC, had been a presence in the area since the early 1970’s, Pomeroy said.
“Probably three years ago the team just shut down,” he said. “So, the city wanted some sort of competitive swim team brought back, so we partnered and I started a nonprofit from the ground up and here we are.”
Pomeroy said when FRAC was shut down, he would have to drive his oldest daughter down to Roseville usually five to six days a week for a few years in order to continue training.
“That’s what really got me into swimming full force is watching my kids and getting involved,” he said. “Just like the dad that’s the soccer coach.”
Pomeroy said Sutter Buttes Swimming, which goes by the nickname of Sharks and has black and teal team colors, started in August 2021. It includes children from ages 5 to 18 with USA Swim certified coaches leading the swimmers. Pomeroy said he’s had his certification for three years.
“We tried to start it earlier, but we just couldn’t get it going and then we finally got it going in August, right when school was starting last year,” he said.
Pomeroy said the team is in the North Valley Aquatic League where they compete locally and it also is part of Sierra Nevada Swimming. He said the team will compete yearlong in areas such as Stockton, Vacaville, Roseville, Sacramento and Redding.
“Typically swimming shuts down the first two weeks of September and then the last two weeks of December, first two weeks of January,” Pomeroy said. “We follow usually the school schedule, except in the summer we continue to swim morning, evening, and then compete in the summer, but we swim all year.”
Pomeroy said the number of swimmers involved currently with the team is somewhere between 20-30 kids due to the colder weather, but he said the goal is to have about 150 once warmer weather begins to settle in.
During the swimming season for area high schools, the team practices Monday through Friday from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Pomeroy said once high school teams stop practice around April or May, then Sutter Buttes Swimming practice times will run from 5:30 to about 8 p.m. Swim competitions typically take place on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.
In addition to learning the intricacies of proper swimming techniques, the youth involved also are learning valuable life lessons.
“USA Swim is a safe sport … so they learn about bullying and not to bully and being a good teammate. The parents learn about those things ensuring it’s a good healthy environment,” Pomeroy said. “As I tell my kids, yeah you learn the four strokes, you learn how to dive, you learn how to turn, but you also learn how to be a good sport. You learn how to be a good person and good discipline and all those things that come along with it.”
One of the promising young members of Sutter Buttes Swimming is Derrick Camp, an eighth-grader at Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City. Pomeroy said Camp joined the Sharks in a fairly raw state and has progressed tremendously in the short time he has been a part of the team.
“Derrick came and really didn’t even know how to kick or do any of the strokes and he’s (really) come a long way,” Pomeroy said. “Swimming’s really about water is 800 times more dense than air, so it’s really about being streamlined in the water, making sure your hips are up high and Derrick would just sink I think when he first started. He was having a difficult time connecting his kicking to his stroke. But he’s really improved. I’m excited to see him swim in a meet.”
Camp said he plays other sports including basketball, but swimming is his main sport right now. Asked what he liked about swimming versus other sports, Camp said being able to safely use his entire body was a perfect avenue for him to get and stay in shape.
“I’m able to use my whole body. I’m able to improve my whole body, my whole fitness,” Camp said. “Instead of like track, a lot of it was my legs, basketball is pretty tough on your body. It wasn’t really enough, so swimming has just been perfect for my body to get in shape.”
In order to get on the team, kids will need to try out for it, but Pomeroy said pretty much anyone who can stay afloat and has basic swimming skills can become a member.
“Typically it’s an assessment of the four strokes. Everybody makes the team at least if they’re within the age group. You know, all kids are coachable,” Pomeroy said. “As long as you can basically keep your head above water. … As long as they can show that they can stay above water, they can listen, follow directions, and have the basics down, understand, then we take them.”
For those interested in joining Sutter Buttes Swimming, there are open tryouts Monday through Friday from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St. in Yuba City. Parents or guardians also can contact Pomeroy directly for an assessment.
“It’s a quick 15 minute process,” Pomeroy said. “We talk about what we do. We give everyone an opportunity to try it out to see if the kid likes it, especially for younger kids … it’s a lot of work. Usually after a week, if they’re good with it, we sign them up.”
The cost to join the team ranges from $90 to $120 a month. It includes the ability to swim at Gauche Aquatic Park and the coaching that’s involved with the team.
Pomeroy said fundraisers are being planned to further support the team and get the community aware about what the swimming program is doing. He said a comeback and swim event is still in the planning stages, but hopes to hold the fundraiser sometime in May that will include kids and adults.
“(It’s) definitely a fun sport and a great opportunity for kids and adults,” he said.
For more information about Sutter Buttes Swimming, call or text 530-822-6610 or email sutterbuttesswimming530@gmail.com.