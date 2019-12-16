Where do you go when you need a friend?
Emma Pratte, a fourth-grader at Encinal Elementary School in Live Oak, made a new friend at a Buddy Bench – a bench that is set up at several local schools to promote inclusion and bring students together – the first day after it was installed at the school
Emma said she saw her new friend, a kindergartner, sitting on the bench and they ended up playing with hula hoops together.
Michelle Smith, principal at Encinal Elementary, said Emma came up to her soon after that, excited about making a new friend.
“We installed the Buddy Bench in the play structure area and the kids know if they’re feeling like they need someone to play with, they’ll sit over there,” Smith said.
Wendy Graham, Buddy Bench program coordinator and a retired teacher, said when she was a teacher, she saw a bench that was meant for students who wanted someone to interact with to sit on and make those connections. So, she brought the idea to the principal, but they didn’t have the funding.
She eventually started receiving private funding and now the Buddy Bench program is continuing through Yuba-Sutter Stand for the Silent.
“Every teacher, every staff member has seen kids that say ‘I don’t have anybody to play with’ or ‘they’re being mean,’” Graham said.
She said the benches may also help keep bullying at a minimum – sometimes people bully because they’ve been bullied themselves or have other problems of their own.
But with the benches, students could feel more included.
“(Bullying) really becomes a non-factor,” Graham said. “So it’s kind of a preventative angle for anti-bullying.”
She said there are currently 13 benches through the Buddy Bench program and many are in the Yuba-Sutter area at schools such as Encinal Elementary, Nuestro Elementary, Central Gaither Elementary and more.
Once a bench is in place, Graham said, the teachers on recess duty may monitor the benches, however, she’s noticed that many students monitor the benches themselves.
Smith said usually either another student, staff member or she will see a student at the bench and they could play or socialize with that student.
“It’s just a reminder that there’s a place to go if they need someone to talk to,” Smith said.
Graham said the benches are sponsored by groups, individuals or businesses/organizations – they’re purchased in partnership with and through Yuba-Sutter Stand for the Silent. The donors for each Buddy Bench are named on a plaque that hangs in the school office where the sponsored bench is installed.
“I think the Buddy Benches are just an integral part of connectedness for kids,” Graham said.