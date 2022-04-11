Saturday’s Tattoo Invitational in Marysville was buzzing with activity with around 12 different artists and over 200 clients in attendance.
Seven lucky patrons who participated in the event’s raffle walked away with prizes from Stallion Squad Fitness, 3 Brothers Smoke Shop, and even tattoos worth $1,000 each.
Some local bands even got in on the action, with Brain Kandy and Your Mom jamming out in front of a giant dragon mural in the back lot of Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor.
Featured vendors included local artists such as Angel’s custom wood creations, Selfmade 420 Apparel, SMMCPhotography, and Stoney’s Photography.
As previously reported, the tattoo Invitational hosted by Elegant Arts coincided with the grand opening of the 3 Brothers Smoke Shop, located next to the tattoo parlor.
Other sponsors included Grumpy’s Hot Rods, Blue Dream Productions, Sullen Art Collective and BFS Printing, Banners, Etc.
The tattoo invitational was the brainchild of Elegant Arts owner Rodney Herrera and made possible by the network of artists in his circle. The event was the first of its kind for the communities of Yuba and Sutter. The local shops that participated included Righteous Ink, Artistic Temple Social Club, To The Grave Tattoo, Black Skull Tattoo, and of course Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor. Shops that traveled to the event were Cali Culture from Los Angeles, Death or Glory from Davis, and three shops from Redding – Art House Tattoo, Dominant Ink and Blessed Ink.
Katy Guthrie, a piercer from Redding, offered a variety of body modifications at the event while working out of a private room in the back.
“It’s a good community here, everybody’s been super welcoming,” said Guthrie. “I know we look like tough guys, but we’re actually all big teddy bears most of us.”
According to Guthrie, the idea of artists helping artists hasn’t always been very prominent in the tattoo industry. But she said she’s excited to see that changing and having competition that centers on creativity rather than monetization. Kerry Rossi, one of Yuba-Sutter’s handful of original tattoo artists, shared Guthrie’s sentiments.
“When I had my shop, none of us got along,” said Rossi. “Now, these other guys have put things together and it’s a tight-knit community. There’s a lot of really good artists and we might as well share the pie.”
Rossi felt a convention like this in Yuba-Sutter was long overdue and looked forward to future conventions in the area.
“Our community deserves something bigger,” said Rossi. “We’ve been kind of kept in the dark for such a long time because we’re small. … I think it’s cool that Rodney is doing this because maybe we’ll be recognized a little bit more.”
Some of the guests just browsed new tattoo styles and collected business cards, but most were excited to get work from artists they would normally never have access to. The vendors and artists were grateful for the extra income and more importantly the chance to network with each other and establish mutually beneficial relationships.
Sistina Shrader, with SMMCPhotography, had the studio walls lined with her art and documented the event for Herrera, her tattoo artist. Shrader uses her photography business to fund her daughter’s various medical treatments including double diabetes. She said it was cool being able to connect with the other people there, especially Mike Malti with Stallion Squad Fitness, who also has a diabetic daughter around the same age as her own.
“It’s about showing all forms of art here, not just tattoos,” said Shrader. “It’s showing this town that has lacked art that there are still artists out here and there’s still people that can bring color back to the town. Just the interaction itself here is art.”
Ramiro Ornelas is a long-time customer at Elegant Arts. For him, getting a tattoo is a form of stress relief which helps him cope with the frustrations of everyday life without turning to drugs or alcohol. He also sees tattooing as a great way to memorialize special events or loved ones who have passed away. Orneas is excited for events like this to continue in the area as an outlet for adults who can come share their stories and make memories with each that won’t be forgotten.
Those that missed the invitational should keep an eye out for an even bigger event coming in mid-August. Josh Waters, Herrera’s apprentice, is helping orchestrate the next two conventions set for Chico and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland, both of which are slated to be three-day-long events.
“The talent that we have here today is incomparable,” said Waters. “And this is just a small taste of what’s happening. The Hard Rock and Chico things are gonna be huge. We’ll be pulling people from all over the country.”
Herrera and his crew considered Saturday’s Tattoo Invitational as a soft launch that has helped prepare them for what’s to come. The clients, artists, and vendors in attendance hold Herrera’s efforts in high regard and consider Elegant Arts to be instrumental in unifying the local tattoo industry and expanding options to tattoo lovers.
To stay current on future conventions and events, follow Elegant Arts Tattooing on Facebook or email them at elegantarts888@gmail.com.