For the last three years, Williams Elementary School fifth-grader Phillip Santillan has been working hard to make sure every child in Colusa County gets at least one Christmas present.
Inspired by an assignment in his third-grade class, Phillip approached his teacher with the idea to organize a toy drive and donate the toys received to foster children within the county in 2017.
“He knew foster kids don’t get a lot – or anything – for Christmas,” said Melissa Santillan, Phillip’s mom. “He said he would be sad if he didn’t get anything so he wanted to do something to make sure those kids won’t be sad on Christmas either.”
His teacher at the time, Mrs. Gonzalez, thought this was a great idea and helped make it come to life, said Santillan.
According to Santillan, the toy drive took off the first year, with over 400 donations collected.
“The second year wasn’t as big but Phillip still wanted to keep this going,” said Santillan. “He said he would like to do this for as long as he can, even if he is not in school anymore.”
Santillan said her son has been so devoted to the drive that even a recent trip to Disneyland did not distract him.
“I thought he was going to forget about it this year since we were going to be gone but he came to me and said ‘Mom, we’ve got to get the boxes out of storage and put them out.’”
At the conclusion of the toy drive each year, Phillip and his father collect all of the donations and take them to the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children, which distributes the toys to foster children throughout the county.
Santillan said that while this year’s drive did not collect as many toys as in previous years, her son said something is better than nothing and Phillip is already planning to continue the tradition next year.