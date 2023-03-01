Through a partnership involving Yuba Sutter Marketplace, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools and Continental Worldwide Pageant, the second annual Prom Wear Giveaway is set to take place on April 15.
Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in April, the event is meant to support local students as they prepare for their high school prom. Organizers are currently seeking donations for the event. Those who can donate formal wear dresses, suits, shoes or accessories, can do so at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Management Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools at 970 Klamath Lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The final date for donations will be April 11.