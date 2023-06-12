The Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City will start accepting entries for its annual Biz Kidz entrepreneurial event on Wednesday.
Those who would like to take part in the event have until July 7 to submit an entry form. The 2023 Biz Kidz event is open to kids from ages 6-17, but there will be two different age groups established – one for 6-11 and the other for 12-17.
“Biz Kidz is an annual event at Yuba Sutter Marketplace that gives the opportunity for young entrepreneurs ages 6-11 and 12-17 years old to enter their business ideas for the chance to set up shop at Yuba Sutter Marketplace on July 29 and sell their products,” representatives of Yuba Sutter Marketplace said. “... The selected entrepreneurs will be eligible for great prizes for both age groups. Gift cards will be handed out to the Best Overall Entrepreneurs and a grand prize for the Best Overall Business.”
An entry form for Biz Kidz will be available starting Wednesday at ShopYubaSutterMarketplace.com/BizKidz. A selection of six to eight businesses from each age group will be chosen to participate in the showcase on July 29.