The Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City will start accepting entries for its annual Biz Kidz entrepreneurial event on Wednesday.

Those who would like to take part in the event have until July 7 to submit an entry form. The 2023 Biz Kidz event is open to kids from ages 6-17, but there will be two different age groups established – one for 6-11 and the other for 12-17.

Tags

Recommended for you