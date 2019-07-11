Pandora’s box is opened when a young woman on a quest to find her father invites three men from her mother’s past to an island they visited 20 years ago... That’s the Abba song playing in a local production of Mamma Mia, presented by The Acting Company.
“It’s a very uplifting film,” said Foster McManus, a Yuba-Sutter native and director of the show. “It has both its tender and funny moments.”
McManus said every year for the past 30 years she has directed one or two productions. Planning for Mamma Mia has been in the works for some five years. Production and rehearsals began five weeks ago.
“It’s a bit challenging to have rehearsals this time of year because of summer obligations and things like that but we all did very well at making it work.”
Mamma Mia has a cast of 25 performers and they’re excited to bring the production to life.
“The music is really amazing. It’s great to be able to see the cast and everything come together during the show. I hope people will enjoy it and want more. It’s one of those shows you have to see more than once.”
The premier of Mamma Mia was last night. Performances continue through August 18 at The Acting Company, 815 B St., Yuba City. Admission is $20. For more information on tickets and available show times call 751-1100 or visit actingcompany.org and track performance info in Appeal-Democrat events calendars.