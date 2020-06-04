There will be a jury trial for a Yuba City man accused of domestic violence and attempted murder at a Yuba City restaurant last fall.
Victor Esquivel appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Thursday for a continued preliminary hearing, where Judge David Ashby determined there was enough evidence to go to trial.
On Nov. 8, 2019, Esquivel allegedly followed a woman he was being abusive to into the Yuba City restaurant Tortilleria Flores.
After Yuba City resident Elias Garibay stepped between Esquivel and the woman, Esquivel shot Garibay in the head.
Garibay remains at UC Davis Medical where he has undergone several surgeries.
Scott Rounds, a detective with the Yuba City Police Department, testified at the hearing Thursday (four law enforcement officials testified at the start of the preliminary hearing May 29).
Rounds interviewed a witness who was at the restaurant the night of the alleged incident and interviewed the roommate and friend of Garibay.
Rounds also conducted a search of Esquivel’s vehicle on November 12, 2019, and a semi-automatic 45-caliber pistol was found.
Rounds testified that the witness at the restaurant told him she saw a woman who sounded distressed enter the establishment, and saw Esquivel enter the establishment with what she described as a handgun which looked “old and dirty.”
Defense attorney Jesse Santana questioned whether the witness got a direct view of Esquivel shooting Garibay.
Karen Davis, a Yuba City Police Department community services officer with the investigations unit, testified she was on duty the night of the alleged incident and collected two shell casings and two live 45-caliber rounds of ammunition from the restaurant.
Davis also took photos of the crime scene, including a photo displayed to the court depicting a shattered glass window and a shell casing.
Esquivel is scheduled to appear in Sutter County Superior Court July 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment on the information.
He remains in custody in Sutter County Jail on $2 million bail.