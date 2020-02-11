A hearing is scheduled for the man accused of carjacking a women’s vehicle while she was using an ATM in Williams.
Kaleb Smith Jackson will appear in a Colusa Superior courtroom today for a preliminary hearing for one count of carjacking. He is accused of approaching the woman and demanding she give him her keys.
According to officials from the Williams Police Department, the incident occurred near Fouch & Sons Pharmacy, located on the 600 block of E St. in Williams, on Jan. 26 at approximately 3 p.m.
Out of fear for her safety, WPD officials said the woman handed over her keys and watched as Jackson stole her vehicle and drove south onto Interstate 5.
Jackson was later detained by deputies from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and released into the custody of the Williams Police Department before being booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jackson appeared in court last week to waive his arraignment hearing and plead not guilty to the charge.